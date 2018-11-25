Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $23.86 Million Holdings in Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $23,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 45.2% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of LPT opened at $43.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. Liberty Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.79 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

