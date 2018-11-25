Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $25.29 Million Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Seattle Genetics worth $25,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 51,046,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,388,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,651 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,840,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,779,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,212,000 after purchasing an additional 736,621 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,747,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,774,000 after purchasing an additional 435,702 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 25,514 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $1,893,904.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren S. Cline sold 4,784 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $355,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,866 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,828. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $58.28 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.23 and a beta of 2.18.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $169.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.77.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

