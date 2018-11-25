Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

TSE SU opened at C$43.05 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$40.49 and a one year high of C$55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SU shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.06.

In other Suncor Energy news, insider Janice Odegaard sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$3,240,000.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

