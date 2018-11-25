SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) is Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. SunTrust Banks makes up about 4.9% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $17,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in SunTrust Banks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 35,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SunTrust Banks by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SunTrust Banks by 3.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,748,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,411,000 after purchasing an additional 56,665 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in SunTrust Banks by 53.8% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in SunTrust Banks by 117.4% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STI opened at $61.31 on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STI shares. Edward Jones upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley set a $79.00 target price on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

