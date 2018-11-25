SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $14,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 1,867.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 24.0% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 622,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after buying an additional 120,729 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 10.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,259,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,098,000 after buying an additional 116,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

STI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley set a $79.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $75.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE STI opened at $61.31 on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

