SunTrust Banks (STI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SunTrust Banks earned a daily sentiment score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted SunTrust Banks’ ranking:

STI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

SunTrust Banks stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. SunTrust Banks has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunTrust Banks will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

