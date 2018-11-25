Superior Group of Companies Inc (SGC) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 14.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

SGC stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of -0.30. Superior Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $95.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In related news, Director Robin Hensley sold 2,829 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $53,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan M. Alpert sold 2,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,965 shares in the company, valued at $291,361.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SGC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Barrington Research set a $27.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

