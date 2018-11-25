SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Holdings Trimmed by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,525,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,028,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 770,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,617,000 after buying an additional 371,684 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 751,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,529,000 after buying an additional 55,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,219,000 after buying an additional 129,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 305,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,308,000 after buying an additional 53,596 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.00.

In related news, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total value of $162,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,859.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total value of $419,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,421.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $226.67 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $212.30 and a 12 month high of $333.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.68.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $703.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

