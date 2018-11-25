Swiss Helvetia Fund (SWZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.07

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 6336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,996 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 525.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 136,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 114,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 568,281 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 55,920 shares during the last quarter. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/swiss-helvetia-fund-swz-sets-new-12-month-low-at-7-07.html.

About Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.