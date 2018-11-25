Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $34,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth $270,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth $275,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth $102,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 68.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $29,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,216.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $63,774.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,499.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,767 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $36.39 on Friday. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Trimble had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

