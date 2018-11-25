Swiss National Bank Has $37.96 Million Position in Mosaic Co (MOS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,168,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $37,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Mosaic by 123.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Mosaic by 12,038.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Mosaic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Shares of MOS opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.42. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

