Swiss National Bank Sells 7,700 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $37,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 69.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2,691.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $262.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.56 and a 12-month high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.10 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $281.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.30.

In other news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.15, for a total transaction of $7,709,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,958,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

