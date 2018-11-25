Symantec (SYMC) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SYMC. ValuEngine raised shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Symantec from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Symantec from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symantec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

SYMC opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Symantec has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Symantec had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Symantec will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYMC. Tobam acquired a new position in Symantec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,842,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Symantec by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,064,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,185,000 after buying an additional 5,508,428 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Symantec by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 55,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 25,319 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Symantec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,798,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Symantec by 1,481.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,554,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after buying an additional 1,456,561 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

