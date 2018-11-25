T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Stake Lessened by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 38.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 488.6% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 34,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 28,340 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Nomura boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

In other news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 10,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $698,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,478 shares in the company, valued at $29,768,527.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $3,511,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 291,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,498,943.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,814 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,495. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.39. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $70.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/t-mobile-us-inc-tmus-stake-lessened-by-gfs-advisors-llc.html.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.