T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Stake Lowered by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $22,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,797,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,722,000 after buying an additional 463,382 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 131.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 775,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,971,000 after buying an additional 440,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,346,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,013,792,000 after purchasing an additional 368,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,485,000 after purchasing an additional 236,487 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,297,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,871,000 after purchasing an additional 201,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $91.48 and a twelve month high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.57%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $161.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.89.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

