Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.33.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.31 million, a PE ratio of 260.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 5,000 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,932,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brent Moen purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.22 per share, for a total transaction of $48,798.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,463 shares of company stock worth $6,779,121 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,266,000 after purchasing an additional 566,881 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,777,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 155,289 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,841,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 50,481.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 76,227 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

