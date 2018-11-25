Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TNDM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Oppenheimer set a $57.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.55. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 204.32%. The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 198,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $7,327,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Valencia purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $6,861,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at $943,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,375,000.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at $386,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Analyst Recommendations for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply