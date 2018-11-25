Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TNDM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Oppenheimer set a $57.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.55. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 204.32%. The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 198,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $7,327,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Valencia purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $6,861,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at $943,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,375,000.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at $386,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

