Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Rogers Co. (ROG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of Rogers worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth about $204,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth about $217,000.

NYSE:ROG opened at $120.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.66. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $105.60 and a 52-week high of $184.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.89 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 8.11%. Rogers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Rogers from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $351,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc J. Beulque sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $395,140.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,940.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,549. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

