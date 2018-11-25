Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Position in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 220,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Devon Energy by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.27. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

