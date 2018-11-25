Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,610 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $43.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

In related news, Director John D. Rood purchased 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,312.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,069.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 85,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $3,434,123.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

