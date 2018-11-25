Tech Data Corp (TECD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) to post $8.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tech Data’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.83 billion. Tech Data posted sales of $9.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tech Data will report full year sales of $36.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.49 billion to $36.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $37.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.87 billion to $37.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tech Data.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.10). Tech Data had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tech Data from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tech Data from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tech Data currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tech Data by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,379,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,416,000 after buying an additional 159,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tech Data by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,607,000 after buying an additional 81,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tech Data by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,454,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Tech Data by 5.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,773,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,901,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Tech Data by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,720,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,164,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tech Data stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.17. 504,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,245. Tech Data has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $108.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tech Data announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

