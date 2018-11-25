Teekay Tankers (TNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have $1.25 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TNK. ValuEngine raised Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Teekay Tankers from $1.65 to $1.40 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.43.

TNK opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.47. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.95 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,771,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after buying an additional 7,102,870 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 750,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 238,177 shares during the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

