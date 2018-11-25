TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Stake Raised by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,963,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034,575 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $47,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TEGNA during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.68 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

