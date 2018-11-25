Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ERIC. Bank of America raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Argus raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.49.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at about $33,931,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at about $1,611,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

