Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Telephone and Data Systems reported healthy third-quarter 2018 results primarily driven by U.S. Cellular’s increased revenues and profitability. The company is experiencing strong smartphone demand at its wireless wing, U.S. Cellular. The long-term higher ARPU and full utilization of LTE network capacity are expected to mitigate the operating cost headwinds. Furthermore, Telephone and Data Systems is looking for lucrative opportunities to bring more fiber in order to better address services both in its current footprint and adjacent areas. However, high costs associated with network integration, aggressive equipment pricing and wireless technology upgrades are likely to put considerable pressure on operating margins. As the U.S. wireless market reaches maturity, pricing strategies are likely to be the most salient customer retention plan. The company considers volatile pricing movement and constant churn as primary concerns.”

TDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of TDS opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Telephone & Data Systems has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.75%.

In related news, VP Douglas W. Chambers sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $501,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,549.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter L. Sereda sold 10,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $388,339.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,637 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 38.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

