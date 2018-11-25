Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) to announce ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.83) to ($4.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($6.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.40) to ($2.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tenax Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.75% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENX stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

