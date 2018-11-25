Teradata Co. (TDC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 641.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,784 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Teradata worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 924.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.95 million. Teradata had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 6,900 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.11 per share, with a total value of $242,259.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,890.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

