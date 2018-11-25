TerraForm Power Inc (TERP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ:TERP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

TerraForm Power has a dividend payout ratio of 185.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect TerraForm Power to earn ($0.13) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -584.6%.

Get TerraForm Power alerts:

NASDAQ:TERP opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. TerraForm Power has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 0.87.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). TerraForm Power had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $246.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TerraForm Power will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TerraForm Power stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ:TERP) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,653 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,044 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.19% of TerraForm Power worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, MED began coverage on TerraForm Power in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “TerraForm Power Inc (TERP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/terraform-power-inc-terp-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-19.html.

TerraForm Power Company Profile

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for TerraForm Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraForm Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.