Terrence Leon Purchases 1,700 Shares of Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (LNF) Stock

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) Director Terrence Leon bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,163.00.

Terrence Leon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Terrence Leon bought 2,900 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,500.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Terrence Leon bought 2,700 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,498.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Terrence Leon bought 4,200 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,722.00.

Shares of TSE:LNF opened at C$14.76 on Friday. Leon’s Furniture Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$14.72 and a 52 week high of C$19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNF shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of furniture, appliances, and home electronics in Canada. The company sells a range of home furniture, mattresses, appliances, and electronics, as well as acts as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies under the Leon's, The Brick, The Brick Mattress Store, and The Brick Outlet banners.

