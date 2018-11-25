Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM) shot up 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). 220,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,690,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tertiary Minerals (TYM) Shares Up 10%” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/tertiary-minerals-tym-shares-up-10.html.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile (LON:TYM)

Tertiary Minerals plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily focuses on fluorspar, the primary raw material source of fluorine for the chemical, steel, and aluminum industries. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; Lassedalen fluorspar project located to the south-west of Oslo, Norway; and the MB fluorspar project that includes 146 contiguous mining claims covering an area approximately 2,800 acres located to the south-west of town of Eureka in central Nevada.

