Tether (USDT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.77 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, Tether has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Tether has a market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $5.00 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00026062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Kraken, CoinTiger and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00124494 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00189709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.73 or 0.08397378 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027204 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008839 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 2,580,109,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,806,421,736 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, UEX, IDAX, BitMart, DigiFinex, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Poloniex, IDCM, MBAex, OKEx, LBank, CoinEx, CoinTiger, Coinut, Trade By Trade, ChaoEX, BTC-Alpha, FCoin, ZB.COM, Iquant, ABCC, TOPBTC, BigONE, Upbit, C2CX, OOOBTC, EXX, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Gate.io, B2BX, CoinBene, Binance, Bibox, BtcTurk, HitBTC, Kryptono, Exmo, Huobi, Bitfinex, Liqui, QBTC, Sistemkoin, TDAX, Kraken and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.