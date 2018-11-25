Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 28,935 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 28,935 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $39,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $112,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 91.6% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 184.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.54.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total value of $106,500.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,705.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,391,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $112.08 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $97.68 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

