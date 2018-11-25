The Abyss (ABYSS) Trading Down 29.4% Over Last 7 Days

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last seven days, The Abyss has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. The Abyss has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $227,180.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Abyss token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00129177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00191928 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.09 or 0.07949717 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009198 BTC.

The Abyss Profile

The Abyss’ genesis date was November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,911,905 tokens. The official message board for The Abyss is medium.com/theabyss. The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Abyss’ official website is www.theabyss.com.

Buying and Selling The Abyss

The Abyss can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene, Ethfinex, Sistemkoin, Indodax, HitBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN, BitForex, Bilaxy, YoBit, Hotbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

