The Carlyle Group (CG) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CG. ValuEngine raised The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

CG opened at $18.98 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Hill acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $100,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,519.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,131,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,368,000 after buying an additional 619,635 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 399,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,795,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

