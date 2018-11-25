The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Stake Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,074,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,892 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $326,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 69.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

In related news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $411,000.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 15,100 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $761,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,436,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Societe Generale set a $49.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

