The Coca-Cola (KO) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected The Coca-Cola’s ranking:

Several equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

KO opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

In other news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $411,000.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $761,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,542 shares of company stock worth $18,436,957. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

