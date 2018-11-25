The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) Holdings Reduced by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.11% of The India Fund worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 25,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFN opened at $21.31 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $28.74.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

