Thomas White International Ltd. Invests $2.97 Million in China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) Stock

Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 399.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,043 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,375,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,063,000 after purchasing an additional 520,734 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,405,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $195,569,000 after purchasing an additional 459,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,182,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $141,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,893,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Get China Mobile alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHL. Mizuho lowered China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of CHL opened at $48.08 on Friday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Thomas White International Ltd. Invests $2.97 Million in China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/thomas-white-international-ltd-invests-2-97-million-in-china-mobile-ltd-chl-stock.html.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.