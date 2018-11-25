Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,913,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,193,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517,623 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,839,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,526,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,245 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,922,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4,455.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,416,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,898 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

