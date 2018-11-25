Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Stake Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 31.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRI opened at $48.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRI. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

