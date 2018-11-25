Tiger Brands (TBLMY) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tiger Brands earned a coverage optimism score of 1.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBLMY opened at $19.17 on Friday. Tiger Brands has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $39.38.

Tiger Brands Company Profile

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of fast-moving consumer goods to restaurants, catering services, and other out-of-home institutions primarily in Southern Africa. The company provides baby care products under the Purity, Purity & Elizabeth Anne's, and Purity Pedia Kids brand names; and beverages under the Energade, Oros, Hall's, and Rose's brands.

