Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Xerox Corp (XRX)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Xerox were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XRX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Xerox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 730,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth $6,526,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

NYSE XRX opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.13. Xerox Corp has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $37.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

In other Xerox news, insider Michael David Feldman sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $108,141.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Xerox Corp (XRX)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/toronto-dominion-bank-raises-holdings-in-xerox-corp-xrx.html.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.