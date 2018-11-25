Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 8,572 Shares of Coty Inc (COTY)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,572 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 333.4% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 34.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Coty Inc has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab bought 1,470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $13,568,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 299,578,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,105,318.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,628,447 shares of company stock worth $129,718,004 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/toronto-dominion-bank-sells-8572-shares-of-coty-inc-coty.html.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.