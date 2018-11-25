Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) PT Lowered to C$83.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$89.00 to C$83.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, August 31st. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$85.31.

TSE:TD opened at C$71.45 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$69.21 and a 12-month high of C$80.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.90999929947842 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

In other news, insider Michael George Rhodes sold 25,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.98, for a total transaction of C$2,039,579.52.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

