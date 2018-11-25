Total Energy Services Inc (TOT) Director Buys C$18,500.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,500.00.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 21st, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 4,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,600.00.

On Monday, November 12th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 3,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,700.00.

On Friday, October 12th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.65 per share, with a total value of C$53,250.00.

On Monday, October 1st, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 4,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.75 per share, with a total value of C$45,150.00.

On Thursday, September 20th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$8,960.00.

On Friday, September 14th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.70 per share, with a total value of C$58,500.00.

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$9.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Total Energy Services Inc has a 1 year low of C$9.17 and a 1 year high of C$15.44.

TOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Total Energy Services in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

