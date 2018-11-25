Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Total System Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.10. Total System Services posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total System Services will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Total System Services.

Get Total System Services alerts:

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.55 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. Total System Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TSS. ValuEngine cut shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Total System Services in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Total System Services from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Total System Services from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.53.

NYSE:TSS opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. Total System Services has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $100.39.

In other news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 51,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 26,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 17.2% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 144,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Total System Services (TSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.