TOWN & Ctry Fin/SH SH (TWCF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

TOWN & Ctry Fin/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWCF opened at $22.16 on Friday. TOWN & Ctry Fin/SH SH has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $61.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.09.

TOWN & Ctry Fin/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter.

About TOWN & Ctry Fin/SH SH

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

