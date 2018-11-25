Traders Buy Apple (AAPL) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on weakness during trading on Friday. $986.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $911.88 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $74.37 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Apple had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. Apple traded down ($4.49) for the day and closed at $172.29

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $846.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

In related news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $3,235,664.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,058,442.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 470,005 shares of company stock valued at $104,764,873. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Odey Holdings AG purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $114,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 76.1% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $133,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

