Traders Buy Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (FNDX) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $32.12 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $12.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.65 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index traded down ($0.25) for the day and closed at $36.36

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 172.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 15.6% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 11.7% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

