Traders Buy Visa (V) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) on weakness during trading on Friday. $122.77 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $96.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.06 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Visa had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. Visa traded down ($1.55) for the day and closed at $132.87

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $273.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

